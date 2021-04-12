Raymond James Raises Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) Price Target to $76.00

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) had its target price upped by Raymond James from $69.00 to $76.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a “strong-buy” rating on the industrial products company’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 15.82% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on CWST. Bank of America started coverage on Casella Waste Systems in a research report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $68.33.

Shares of NASDAQ CWST traded up $0.71 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $65.62. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 172,505 shares, compared to its average volume of 283,833. Casella Waste Systems has a one year low of $41.55 and a one year high of $66.28. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.91 and its 200-day simple moving average is $59.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 85.22 and a beta of 0.93.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.03. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 4.85% and a return on equity of 33.65%. The company had revenue of $200.24 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.95 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems will post 0.83 EPS for the current year.

In other Casella Waste Systems news, CEO John W. Casella sold 31,702 shares of Casella Waste Systems stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.78, for a total value of $1,895,145.56. Also, Director Emily Nagle Green sold 4,256 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.46, for a total value of $253,061.76. Insiders have sold a total of 66,105 shares of company stock worth $3,997,304 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 7.71% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Susquehanna International Group LLP boosted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 65.3% during the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 11,097 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $687,000 after acquiring an additional 4,384 shares during the last quarter. HM Payson & Co. lifted its position in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 20.4% in the fourth quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 62,995 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,903,000 after purchasing an additional 10,684 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Casella Waste Systems by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 24,450 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,230 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Casella Waste Systems in the fourth quarter valued at $33,537,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. 89.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, and industrial customers.

