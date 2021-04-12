Raymond James Upgrades Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) to “Outperform”

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) was upgraded by stock analysts at Raymond James from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a $1,800.00 target price on the restaurant operator’s stock. Raymond James’ price target suggests a potential upside of 17.54% from the company’s previous close.

CMG has been the subject of a number of other research reports. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating and set a $1,415.00 price objective (up previously from $1,200.00) on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $1,400.00 to $1,500.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,677.00 to $1,775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from $1,640.00 to $1,900.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Chipotle Mexican Grill from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,827.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,542.92.

NYSE CMG opened at $1,531.42 on Monday. Chipotle Mexican Grill has a 52-week low of $728.00 and a 52-week high of $1,564.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,436.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1,374.71. The company has a market capitalization of $43.16 billion, a PE ratio of 183.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 1.31.

Chipotle Mexican Grill (NYSE:CMG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The restaurant operator reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.73 by ($0.25). Chipotle Mexican Grill had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 4.08%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.86 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Chipotle Mexican Grill will post 10.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Laurie Schalow sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,555.05, for a total transaction of $933,030.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,857 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,662,977.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Scott Boatwright sold 5,822 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,497.75, for a total transaction of $8,719,900.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 9,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,305,010.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,572 shares of company stock valued at $25,493,143 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,403,185 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $3,332,521,000 after purchasing an additional 78,320 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,955,400 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $2,711,573,000 after purchasing an additional 64,028 shares during the period. Edgewood Management LLC purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $1,555,057,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in Chipotle Mexican Grill by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 444,662 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $616,617,000 after purchasing an additional 39,383 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Chipotle Mexican Grill during the 4th quarter valued at $355,121,000. 90.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Chipotle Mexican Grill

Chipotle Mexican Grill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates Chipotle Mexican Grill restaurants. As of December 31, 2020, it owned and operated 2,724 Chipotle restaurants in the United States, 40 international Chipotle restaurants, and 4 non-Chipotle restaurants. The company was founded in 1993 and is headquartered in Newport Beach, California.

