Raymond James Weighs in on Domtar Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (NYSE:UFS)

Domtar Co. (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) – Stock analysts at Raymond James issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Domtar in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff expects that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $0.60 for the quarter. Raymond James currently has a “Outperform” rating and a $48.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Domtar’s Q2 2021 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.84 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.91 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $3.11 EPS.

Domtar (NYSE:UFS) (TSE:UFS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). Domtar had a negative net margin of 2.19% and a positive return on equity of 1.99%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.19 billion.

UFS has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Domtar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $39.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. UFS raised shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Domtar from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $36.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. CIBC raised Domtar from a “sector underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Finally, TD Securities boosted their target price on Domtar from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Domtar presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.00.

Shares of UFS opened at $37.51 on Monday. Domtar has a 1 year low of $18.66 and a 1 year high of $39.33. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.28 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.88 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 1.93.

In related news, CEO John David Williams sold 90,202 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.58, for a total value of $3,299,589.16. Company insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Domtar by 9.6% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 85,197 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,230,000 after buying an additional 7,470 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Domtar by 5.4% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 135,339 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,719,000 after purchasing an additional 6,951 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Domtar by 34.6% during the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,243 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Domtar during the 3rd quarter valued at $628,000. Finally, Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its position in shares of Domtar by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 61,982 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 8,755 shares in the last quarter. 83.68% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Domtar

Domtar Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, and distributes communication papers, specialty and packaging papers, and absorbent hygiene products in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Pulp and Paper, and Personal Care. The company provides business papers, including copy and electronic imaging papers used in inkjet and laser printers, photocopiers, and plain-paper fax machines, as well as computer papers, preprinted forms, and digital papers for office and home use.

