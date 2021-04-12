Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Trading Down 10.5%

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. (NYSE:RYAM)’s share price traded down 10.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $8.61 and last traded at $8.64. 15,252 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 608,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.65.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.13. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.55 and its 200-day simple moving average is $6.83. The stock has a market cap of $546.81 million, a P/E ratio of 28.06 and a beta of 3.88.

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The basic materials company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.24. The company had revenue of $508.00 million during the quarter. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a net margin of 1.24% and a negative return on equity of 10.15%. Analysts predict that Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc. will post -0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 82.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 243,820 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,590,000 after acquiring an additional 110,145 shares in the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 295,927 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,930,000 after acquiring an additional 42,145 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Finally, Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 278,764 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after acquiring an additional 14,303 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 66.02% of the company’s stock.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Company Profile (NYSE:RYAM)

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Canada, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Paperboard, and Pulp & Newsprint segments.

