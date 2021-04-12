Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Forecasted to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.67 Per Share

Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q1 2021 earnings estimates for Raytheon Technologies in a report released on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.67 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.70.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on RTX. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target on the stock. DZ Bank raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $78.60.

Shares of NYSE RTX opened at $78.29 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a twelve month low of $51.13 and a twelve month high of $80.06. The firm has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.07 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were given a dividend of $0.475 per share. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.00%.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RTX. Wealth Alliance grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 9,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $565,000 after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 921.4% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 146,895 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,452,000 after buying an additional 132,513 shares during the period. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter worth about $520,000. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the third quarter valued at approximately $542,000. Finally, tru Independence LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $279,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

