Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) Shares Sold by Stack Financial Management Inc

Stack Financial Management Inc reduced its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 428,209 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,847 shares during the period. Raytheon Technologies makes up approximately 2.8% of Stack Financial Management Inc’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Stack Financial Management Inc’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $33,088,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of RTX. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% during the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in Raytheon Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on RTX. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Raytheon Technologies in a report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their price objective on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Monday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

RTX stock opened at $78.29 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $76.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.13 and a 52 week high of $80.06.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a positive return on equity of 8.35%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.16 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $1.90 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.43%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.00%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

