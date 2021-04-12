Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) Price Target Increased to $91.00 by Analysts at Susquehanna Bancshares

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its price target hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna Bancshares from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 15.84% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $80.44.

Shares of NYSE:RTX traded up $0.27 during trading on Monday, reaching $78.56. The company had a trading volume of 34,499 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,283,290. Raytheon Technologies has a 12 month low of $51.13 and a 12 month high of $80.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $119.37 billion, a P/E ratio of -67.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a fifty day moving average of $76.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm had revenue of $16.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.07 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RTX. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the 4th quarter worth about $1,089,275,000. Dodge & Cox grew its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 39,109,917 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,796,750,000 after buying an additional 8,787,122 shares during the last quarter. Pendal Group Limited purchased a new stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter worth approximately $141,311,000. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its stake in shares of Raytheon Technologies by 12,729.0% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 1,854,053 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,581,000 after acquiring an additional 1,839,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Raytheon Technologies by 157.7% in the 4th quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,828,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $202,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,731,251 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

About Raytheon Technologies

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

