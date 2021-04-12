Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) PT Raised to $91.00

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) had its target price hoisted by equities researchers at Susquehanna from $83.00 to $91.00 in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a “positive” rating on the stock. Susquehanna’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 16.23% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on RTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Raytheon Technologies from $79.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Raytheon Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research note on Friday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 target price for the company. Finally, DZ Bank upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $79.38.

NYSE:RTX opened at $78.29 on Monday. Raytheon Technologies has a one year low of $51.13 and a one year high of $80.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a market cap of $118.96 billion, a PE ratio of -67.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $76.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $69.14.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $16.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $16.07 billion. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 8.35% and a negative net margin of 3.77%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Raytheon Technologies will post 3.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. raised its stake in Raytheon Technologies by 52.5% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 453 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.09% of the company’s stock.

Raytheon Technologies Company Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

