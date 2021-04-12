RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) Stake Trimmed by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lowered its stake in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NASDAQ:ROLL) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 516,807 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 12,408 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 2.06% of RBC Bearings worth $92,530,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 11.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 900 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $161,000 after acquiring an additional 95 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 37,258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,516,000 after acquiring an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,255 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $582,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC purchased a new position in RBC Bearings during the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its stake in RBC Bearings by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. 96.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist lifted their target price on RBC Bearings from $118.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of RBC Bearings in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded RBC Bearings from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $194.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded RBC Bearings from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, December 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $134.50.

ROLL opened at $198.03 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $195.42 and a 200 day moving average price of $169.08. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a twelve month low of $103.09 and a twelve month high of $206.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 3.27 and a current ratio of 7.47. The firm has a market cap of $4.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.05 and a beta of 1.41.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.05. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.70% and a net margin of 16.13%. The company had revenue of $145.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $142.22 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 3.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Sullivan sold 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.00, for a total transaction of $506,800.00. Also, CEO Michael J. Hartnett sold 21,808 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.94, for a total value of $4,382,099.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 72,242 shares of company stock valued at $13,815,744. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates through four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

