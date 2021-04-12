RChain (REV) Price Tops $0.35

RChain (CURRENCY:REV) traded down 7.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM ET on April 12th. One RChain coin can currently be purchased for about $0.35 or 0.00000578 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. RChain has a total market cap of $167.52 million and approximately $1.10 million worth of RChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, RChain has traded 61.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $32.84 or 0.00054715 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00020238 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000348 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001670 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $401.43 or 0.00668826 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.54 or 0.00087538 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.78 or 0.00036292 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.52 or 0.00042523 BTC.

About RChain

REV is a coin. Its genesis date was February 25th, 2020. RChain’s total supply is 870,506,350 coins and its circulating supply is 482,733,161 coins. The official message board for RChain is medium.com/rchain-cooperative . RChain’s official Twitter account is @rchain_coop and its Facebook page is accessible here . RChain’s official website is www.rchain.coop . The Reddit community for RChain is /r/RChain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “REV is a utility token based on Ethereum and Tron from Revain, a blockchain-based review platform for the crypto community established in 2018. Revain platform consists of 6 main sections: projects, exchanges, wallets, games, casinos, and cards. In each section, they rank every company based on their user rating and number of reviews. Any crypto website is able to integrate reviews from the platform using Revain Widget. In this case, website users can write their feedback without leaving it and all reviews will appear on Revain platform as well. All user reviews are written in the blockchain, providing full transparency. No one can change or delete them, including the Revain itself. This makes review manipulation by any party nearly impossible. Revain's ultimate goal is to provide high-quality and authentic user feedback on all global products and services using new emerging technologies like blockchain and machine learning. Revain recently replaced the smart contract and made an automatic swap from the coin (R) to coin (REV) in the ratio of 1:1 for all existing token holders. For more information regarding the swap, please click here. “

RChain Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as RChain directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire RChain should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy RChain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

