Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) Price Target Cut to $25.00

Real Matters (OTCMKTS:RLLMF) had its target price cut by research analysts at Raymond James from $28.00 to $25.00 in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Raymond James’ target price suggests a potential upside of 95.31% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from $28.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity lowered their target price on shares of Real Matters from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Real Matters currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.20.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS RLLMF traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $12.80. 200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,171. Real Matters has a 1 year low of $0.00 and a 1 year high of $24.51. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.48.

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Further Reading: How does a margin account work?

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.