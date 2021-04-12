Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.06

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.42.
The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57.
Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.
Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)
Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.
