Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $86.06

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RETA) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The stock traded as low as $86.06 and last traded at $86.06, with a volume of 532 shares. The stock had previously closed at $88.42.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $114.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $122.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.10 billion, a PE ratio of -7.79 and a beta of 1.57.

Get Reata Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Reata Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RETA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported ($1.90) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.14) by $0.24. Reata Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 163.42% and a negative net margin of 4,340.72%. The firm had revenue of $3.19 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($5.91) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -7.87 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. WCM Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 26,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,253,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the period. Woodstock Corp increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 21,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Reata Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,823 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the period. Finally, US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in Reata Pharmaceuticals by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.30% of the company’s stock.

Reata Pharmaceuticals Company Profile (NASDAQ:RETA)

Reata Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, develops novel therapeutics for patients with serious or life-threatening diseases by targeting molecular pathways that regulate cellular metabolism and inflammation. The company is developing Phase III clinical trial programs, including bardoxolone methyl (bardoxolone) for the treatment of patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD) caused by Alport syndrome, as well as for a form of pulmonary arterial hypertension associated with connective tissue disease; omaveloxolone that is Phase II clinical trial to treat Friedreich's ataxia; and conduct Phase II study for various form of CKD, such as IgA nephropathy, type 1 and type 2 diabetic CKD, hypertensive CKD, focal segmental glomerulosclerosis, and others.

See Also: What factors cause inflation to rise?

Receive News & Ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reata Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.