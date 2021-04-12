Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Announces $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, April 30th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 22nd.
Shares of Reaves Utility Income Fund stock traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,366. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52 week low of $27.52 and a 52 week high of $36.47.
Reaves Utility Income Fund Company Profile
