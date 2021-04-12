Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) Declares $0.18 Monthly Dividend

Reaves Utility Income Fund (NYSEAMERICAN:UTG) announced a monthly dividend on Monday, April 12th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.18 per share by the closed-end fund on Friday, May 28th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 18th.
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN:UTG traded up $0.30 on Monday, reaching $34.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 268,370 shares, compared to its average volume of 222,366. Reaves Utility Income Fund has a 52-week low of $27.52 and a 52-week high of $36.47.
About Reaves Utility Income Fund
Further Reading: How Do I Invest in Dividend Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Reaves Utility Income Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.