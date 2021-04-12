Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for American Well (AMWL)

Several brokerages have updated their recommendations and price targets on shares of American Well (NYSE: AMWL) in the last few weeks:

  • 4/1/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/29/2021 – American Well was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “
  • 3/26/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $32.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Piper Sandler from $45.00 to $30.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.
  • 3/25/2021 – American Well had its price target lowered by analysts at Cowen Inc from $41.00 to $35.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.
  • 2/24/2021 – American Well was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “American Well Corp provides telehealth platform principally in the United States and globally. American Well Corp is based in BOSTON. “
  • 2/22/2021 – American Well had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $44.00 to $45.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

NYSE AMWL opened at $17.14 on Monday. American Well Co. has a 52-week low of $15.53 and a 52-week high of $43.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.77 and a 200-day moving average of $26.64.

American Well (NYSE:AMWL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.25). The business had revenue of $60.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.60 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that American Well Co. will post -3.38 EPS for the current year.

In other American Well news, CEO Roy Schoenberg sold 1,489,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total value of $39,357,890.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,104,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $82,052,252.16. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Keith Anderson sold 222,054 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.43, for a total transaction of $5,868,887.22. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,010,757 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,714,307.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,292,579 shares of company stock valued at $59,291,818 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMWL. Satter Management CO. L.P. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,599,000. Credit Suisse AG purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $85,204,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of American Well by 161.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,393,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,958,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095,957 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of American Well by 90.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,464,476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,756,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640,928 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of American Well in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.97% of the company’s stock.

American Well Corporation provides a telehealth application that connects and enables providers, insurers, patients, and innovators to deliver access to healthcare. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; menopause counseling; telestroke; population health management; telepsychiatry; pregnancy and postpartum nutrition; pregnancy and postpartum therapy; breastfeed support; menopause care; pregnancy and postpartum care; and chromic disease management services.

