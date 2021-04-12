Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Methanex (MX)

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Methanex (TSE: MX):
- 3/31/2021 – Methanex had its “sector perform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada. They now have a C$57.00 price target on the stock.
- 3/31/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 3/25/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering.
- 3/25/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
- 2/24/2021 – Methanex had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Tudor Pickering & Holt.
Methanex stock opened at C$49.86 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of C$48.88 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$47.53. The company has a market cap of C$3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -19.27. Methanex Co. has a 52-week low of C$17.15 and a 52-week high of C$62.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.06.
Methanex (TSE:MX) (NASDAQ:MEOH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported C$0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.33 by C($0.13). The company had revenue of C$1.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$843.42 million. Research analysts anticipate that Methanex Co. will post 6.6499998 EPS for the current fiscal year.
