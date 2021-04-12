Recent Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Rémy Cointreau (REMYY)

Rémy Cointreau (OTCMKTS: REMYY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/6/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/25/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “underperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

3/23/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was upgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating.

3/8/2021 – Rémy Cointreau had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

3/2/2021 – Rémy Cointreau was downgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating.

REMYY stock opened at $19.55 on Monday. Rémy Cointreau SA has a 1-year low of $10.49 and a 1-year high of $20.27. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $19.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $18.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.80 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 72.39 and a beta of 0.20.

RÃ©my Cointreau SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes liqueurs and spirits. The company operates through RÃ©my Martin, Liqueurs & Spirits, and Partner Brands segments. It offers liqueurs and spirits primarily under the Cointreau, Metaxa, St-RÃ©my, Mount Gay, Bruichladdich, Port Charlotte, Octomore, The Botanist, Westland, LOUIS XIII, and Domaine des Hautes Glaces brands.

See Also: Bar Chart

Receive News & Ratings for Rémy Cointreau SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rémy Cointreau SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.