Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Azul (AZUL)

Azul (NYSE: AZUL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 4/11/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.60.
- 3/29/2021 – Azul had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/29/2021 – Azul had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $15.20 price target on the stock.
- 3/23/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.20 price target on the stock.
- 3/22/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.
- 3/11/2021 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.
- 2/17/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.
AZUL traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
