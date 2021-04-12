Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Changes for Azul (AZUL)

Azul (NYSE: AZUL) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

4/11/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating. They now have a $22.20 price target on the stock, up previously from $21.60.

3/29/2021 – Azul had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/29/2021 – Azul had its “underweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley. They now have a $15.20 price target on the stock.

3/23/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating. They now have a $15.20 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating.

3/11/2021 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Azul was upgraded by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $25.00 price target on the stock.

2/17/2021 – Azul was downgraded by analysts at Seaport Global Securities from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating.

AZUL traded down $0.40 on Monday, hitting $20.41. The company had a trading volume of 31,729 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,416,169. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.36 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.66. Azul S.A. has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $25.84. The company has a market cap of $8.56 billion, a PE ratio of -1.35 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Azul SA alerts:

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of AZUL. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Azul by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 18,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 578 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its position in Azul by 10.8% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 15,402 shares of the company’s stock worth $351,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares during the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd boosted its stake in Azul by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd now owns 18,533 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Azul during the fourth quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in shares of Azul by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $929,000 after acquiring an additional 7,224 shares during the period. 1.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Azul SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services in Brazil. As of December 31, 2019, it operated 916 daily flights to 116 destinations through a network of 249 non-stop routes with a fleet of 140 aircraft. The company is also involved in the aircraft financing, package holidays, loyalty programs, and investment fund activities.

Featured Article: What is Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)?

Receive News & Ratings for Azul SA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Azul SA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.