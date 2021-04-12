Recent Investment Analysts’ Ratings Updates for Aptiv (APTV)

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently:

3/31/2021 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

3/31/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aptiv is now covered by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company. They set an “underweight” rating and a $119.00 price target on the stock.

3/25/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $168.00 to $174.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

3/8/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/5/2021 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Robert W. Baird.

3/1/2021 – Aptiv had its price target raised by analysts at Piper Sandler from $110.00 to $180.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:APTV opened at $142.43 on Monday. Aptiv PLC has a fifty-two week low of $56.04 and a fifty-two week high of $160.14. The company has a quick ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 1.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a market cap of $38.52 billion, a PE ratio of 21.39, a P/E/G ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 2.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $146.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $126.77.

Get Aptiv PLC alerts:

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.85 billion. Aptiv had a return on equity of 8.42% and a net margin of 13.94%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.15 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Aptiv PLC will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

In related news, SVP Vos Glen W. De sold 2,056 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.23, for a total value of $300,648.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 59,700 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,729,931. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . 0.55% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Aptiv by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,830,328 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,020,214,000 after acquiring an additional 152,349 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 6,551,433 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $853,586,000 after purchasing an additional 616,858 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Aptiv during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $576,344,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in Aptiv by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,260,367 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $555,083,000 after buying an additional 118,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hardman Johnston Global Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptiv in the fourth quarter worth approximately $317,186,000. 93.78% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates through two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience.

Featured Article: What is operating income?

Receive News & Ratings for Aptiv PLC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptiv PLC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.