Recent Research Analysts’ Ratings Changes for BAE Systems (BAESY)

BAE Systems (OTCMKTS: BAESY) has recently received a number of price target changes and ratings updates:

4/9/2021 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Exane BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating.

4/6/2021 – BAE Systems was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a "buy" rating to a "hold" rating.

3/30/2021 – BAE Systems was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating.

3/24/2021 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

3/10/2021 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/2/2021 – BAE Systems had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/2/2021 – BAE Systems had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

2/11/2021 – BAE Systems had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Morgan Stanley.

OTCMKTS BAESY opened at $28.57 on Monday. BAE Systems plc has a one year low of $20.67 and a one year high of $29.36. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.82 and a 200 day moving average of $26.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.07. The company has a market capitalization of $23.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.00 and a beta of 1.17.

The business also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.773 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 22nd. This is an increase from BAE Systems’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.70. BAE Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 47.06%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BAESY. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in BAE Systems by 12.8% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,111 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $139,000 after acquiring an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. Opus Capital Group LLC bought a new position in shares of BAE Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $218,000. Finally, Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of BAE Systems by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Schafer Cullen Capital Management Inc now owns 1,423,913 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $38,659,000 after purchasing an additional 136,683 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

BAE Systems plc provides defense, aerospace, and security solutions worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Electronic Systems, Cyber & Intelligence, Platforms & Services (US), Air, and Maritime. The Electronic Systems segment offers electronic warfare systems, navigation systems, electro-optical sensors, military and commercial digital engine and flight controls, precision guidance and seeker solutions, military communication systems and data links, persistent surveillance systems, space electronics, and electric drive propulsion systems.

