Redde Northgate (LON:REDD) Hits New 52-Week High at $351.50

Redde Northgate plc (LON:REDD) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 351.50 ($4.59) and last traded at GBX 345.25 ($4.51), with a volume of 143604 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 338.50 ($4.42).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 67.29, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.08. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 294.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 250.34. The firm has a market capitalization of £849.63 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 99.56.

About Redde Northgate (LON:REDD)

Redde Northgate plc provides light commercial vehicle rental services in the United Kingdom, Spain, and the Republic of Ireland. It also sells used vehicles; and offers service maintenance parts and repairs, insurance and breakdown, and fleet management and telematics services. In addition, the company provides accident and incident management; and legal and other mobility services.

