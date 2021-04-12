Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala Sells 2,000 Shares

Redfin Co. (NASDAQ:RDFN) Director Selina Tobaccowala sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.34, for a total value of $134,680.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 99,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,677,030.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NASDAQ RDFN traded down $1.75 during trading on Monday, reaching $65.72. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 24,317 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,722,168. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $72.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.01. Redfin Co. has a 1-year low of $16.55 and a 1-year high of $98.44. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.78 billion, a PE ratio of -131.78 and a beta of 1.96.

Redfin (NASDAQ:RDFN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $244.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $233.11 million. Redfin had a negative net margin of 4.61% and a negative return on equity of 11.80%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Redfin Co. will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Redfin from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the company from $41.00 to $78.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Redfin from $70.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Redfin in a report on Thursday, February 25th. BTIG Research lowered Redfin from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Redfin from $73.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.06.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RDFN. Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Parcion Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Redfin in the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,145,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its position in shares of Redfin by 167.1% during the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 15,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after purchasing an additional 9,735 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Redfin by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 227,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,618,000 after purchasing an additional 15,156 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Redfin in the 4th quarter valued at $70,324,000. 83.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Redfin Company Profile

Redfin Corporation operates as a residential real estate brokerage company in the United States and Canada. The company operates an online real estate marketplace and provides real estate services, including assisting individuals in the purchase or sell of home. It also provides title and settlement services; originates and sells mortgages; and buys and sells homes.

