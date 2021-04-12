RedFOX Labs Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.89 Million (RFOX)

RedFOX Labs (CURRENCY:RFOX) traded 6.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Over the last seven days, RedFOX Labs has traded down 0.4% against the U.S. dollar. RedFOX Labs has a market capitalization of $379.04 million and approximately $2.89 million worth of RedFOX Labs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One RedFOX Labs coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000482 BTC on exchanges.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $219.52 or 0.00366014 BTC.

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $113.86 or 0.00189849 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.44 or 0.00125789 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3.57 or 0.00005956 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded up 57.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00003140 BTC.

Flux (FLUX) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Alchemy Pay (ACH) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0128 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zel (ZEL) traded 14% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

TENT (TENT) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000264 BTC.

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded down 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

RedFOX Labs (RFOX) is a coin. Its launch date was April 1st, 2019. RedFOX Labs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,312,000,760 coins. RedFOX Labs’ official Twitter account is @redfoxlabs_io . RedFOX Labs’ official website is redfoxlabs.io . The Reddit community for RedFOX Labs is /r/redfox_labs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “RedFOX Labs is a blockchain based tech company that identifies and builds unicorn business models for the emerging markets of Southeast Asia. It creates scalable solutions, aiming to unlock the true market potential on Komodo Platform, as well as to create market-leading companies in the e-commerce, e-media, e-travel and ride-hailing sectors. The RFOX coin will be used as a form of payment to contractors, developers, network operators, for security, bug bounties, discounts on certification and many more. The RFOX token will serve as the global currency within the RFOX-KMD enterprise world. RedFox announced a token swap to the Ethereum Network. The Swap took place on the 25th of October and in both exchanges currently listing RFOX (Liquid Exchange and P2PB2B) the swap will be completed automatically. “

