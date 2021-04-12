Reef (REEF) Price Tops $0.0384

Reef (CURRENCY:REEF) traded down 4.3% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 16:00 PM ET on April 12th. During the last week, Reef has traded down 4.6% against the dollar. One Reef coin can now be bought for $0.0384 or 0.00000064 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Reef has a total market cap of $432.22 million and $79.06 million worth of Reef was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.90 or 0.00054737 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $12.16 or 0.00020233 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.55 or 0.00045844 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000344 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $408.05 or 0.00678929 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001667 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.06 or 0.00088281 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 9.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.61 or 0.00035953 BTC.

Reef Coin Profile

Reef is a Proof of Capacity coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 29th, 2020. Reef’s total supply is 15,934,019,762 coins and its circulating supply is 11,268,898,338 coins. Reef’s official Twitter account is @ReefDeFi

According to CryptoCompare, “Reef is a smart liquidity aggregator and yield engine that enables trading with access to liquidity from both CEXes and DEXes while offering smart lending, borrowing, staking, mining through AI driven personalized Reef Yield Engine. Reef Token is the native currency on Reef Chain, and is used for transaction fees (gas) and on-chain goverance (NPoS and PoC). Reef token is also available as ERC-20 on Ethereum and BSC and will be made convertible 1:1 with native Reef chain tokens. “

Buying and Selling Reef

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Reef directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Reef should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Reef using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

