Refereum (RFR) Price Hits $0.0248 on Major Exchanges

Refereum (CURRENCY:RFR) traded 3.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. During the last week, Refereum has traded 37.9% lower against the US dollar. Refereum has a market capitalization of $123.83 million and approximately $71,743.00 worth of Refereum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Refereum coin can now be purchased for about $0.0248 or 0.00000041 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Refereum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.54 or 0.00054239 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $12.00 or 0.00019991 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $394.67 or 0.00657761 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $51.85 or 0.00086417 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.25 or 0.00035422 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.00 or 0.00041673 BTC.

Refereum Profile

Refereum (RFR) is a coin. It launched on September 25th, 2017. Refereum’s total supply is 4,999,650,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,999,180,100 coins. Refereum’s official message board is medium.com/@refereum . Refereum’s official website is refereum.com . The Reddit community for Refereum is /r/refereum . Refereum’s official Twitter account is @refereum and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Refereum is a referal marketing platform for the game industry built on the Ethereum blokchain. Referal marketing is a way to promote products throught a word-of-mouth, and the Refereum Team's is planning to create a decentralized platform dedicated to this type of marketing enabling developers to improve their marketing campaings, influencers to moneize their following, and even a regular gamer be rewarded for sharing links or moving up a gaming level. Refereum token, is an ERC-20 token that will be use to reward the platform users. “

Refereum Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Refereum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Refereum should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Refereum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Refereum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Refereum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.