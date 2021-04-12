Regal Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 8.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 12,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,145 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.0% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,768,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. HCR Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 518.8% in the 4th quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors now owns 198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sage Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Taddei Ludwig & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000.

Shares of IVE opened at $144.02 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.23 and a 200-day simple moving average of $127.46. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $98.27 and a 1 year high of $144.05.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

