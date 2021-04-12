Regal Wealth Group Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS) by 14.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 13,161 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,165 shares during the period. Skyworks Solutions accounts for approximately 1.4% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in Skyworks Solutions were worth $2,415,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SWKS. Cordasco Financial Network bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Hudock Inc. grew its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 344.4% during the fourth quarter. Hudock Inc. now owns 240 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 186 shares during the period. Birchcreek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Skyworks Solutions during the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. 76.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ SWKS opened at $188.73 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $179.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $159.80. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.08 and a twelve month high of $195.82. The company has a market capitalization of $31.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.40, a PEG ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.21.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.36 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.09 by $1.27. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. Skyworks Solutions had a return on equity of 21.36% and a net margin of 24.28%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 68.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.68 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 12th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.06%. Skyworks Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.39%.

Skyworks Solutions declared that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Thursday, January 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 7.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SWKS. Barclays raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $185.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Susquehanna raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $200.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $160.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Cascend Securities raised their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Skyworks Solutions has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $176.20.

In other news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 3,750 shares of Skyworks Solutions stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $180.35, for a total value of $676,312.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Skyworks Solutions

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

