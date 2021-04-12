Regal Wealth Group Inc. Has $23.56 Million Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. lessened its stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 1.3% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,246 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for approximately 13.8% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $23,563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Fulton Breakefield Broenniman LLC now owns 1,020 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $649,000. First Hawaiian Bank purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $200,000. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 115.8% during the 1st quarter. Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA now owns 1,144 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 8,475 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,128,000 after buying an additional 625 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $256.79 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $242.29 and its 200-day moving average price is $235.02. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $156.87 and a 12-month high of $256.89.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

