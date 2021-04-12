Regal Wealth Group Inc. Reduces Stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Regal Wealth Group Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) by 2.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 23,379 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 614 shares during the period. The Boeing comprises about 3.5% of Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Regal Wealth Group Inc.’s holdings in The Boeing were worth $5,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 15,115 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $3,235,000 after buying an additional 2,213 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 75.9% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,095,082 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,304,713,000 after buying an additional 2,629,054 shares in the last quarter. Haverford Trust Co. boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 11.2% in the 4th quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 5,704 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,221,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Schwarz Dygos Wheeler Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,631 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $991,000 after buying an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH boosted its stake in The Boeing by 8.0% in the 1st quarter. Trust Co. of Toledo NA OH now owns 8,081 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,058,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BA. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $285.00 target price on shares of The Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Benchmark lowered their target price on shares of The Boeing from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of The Boeing from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $193.00 target price on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.32.

NYSE:BA opened at $250.75 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.19 billion, a PE ratio of -31.98, a P/E/G ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65. The Boeing Company has a fifty-two week low of $113.89 and a fifty-two week high of $278.57. The company has a fifty day moving average of $240.21 and a two-hundred day moving average of $206.36.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The business had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.36 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($2.33) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current year.

In other The Boeing news, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 101,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,582,306.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total transaction of $1,004,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,009,076.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

