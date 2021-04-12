Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) Position Reduced by Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.

Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co. decreased its position in shares of Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) by 38.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 58,853 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 36,415 shares during the period. Dalton Greiner Hartman Maher & Co.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $1,216,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NuWave Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Regions Financial by 69.0% during the first quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 19,281 shares of the bank’s stock worth $398,000 after purchasing an additional 7,875 shares in the last quarter. First American Bank bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $3,141,000. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $335,000. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV increased its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 1.8% in the first quarter. Smith Shellnut Wilson LLC ADV now owns 57,258 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,183,000 after buying an additional 990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Everence Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the first quarter valued at $514,000. 71.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,443,863.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total transaction of $1,329,750.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Regions Financial stock opened at $21.28 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $20.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Regions Financial Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.41 and a fifty-two week high of $22.61. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $20.97 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $16.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 13.17% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Regions Financial Co. will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 4th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Several research firms have recently commented on RF. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Wedbush cut shares of Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price target on shares of Regions Financial from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.47.

Regions Financial Profile

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

