Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) to Post Q1 2021 Earnings of $0.50 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts

Regions Financial Co. (NYSE:RF) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q1 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Regions Financial in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the bank will earn $0.50 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.51. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on RF. Raymond James cut shares of Regions Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Argus lifted their target price on Regions Financial from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Regions Financial from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised Regions Financial from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $16.00 to $18.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Regions Financial from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $17.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.47.

Shares of NYSE RF opened at $21.23 on Monday. Regions Financial has a 52-week low of $8.41 and a 52-week high of $22.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.85. The stock has a market cap of $20.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.58. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $20.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $16.82.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 22nd. The bank reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $1.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.55 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 5.61% and a net margin of 13.17%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new position in shares of Regions Financial in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in Regions Financial by 102.1% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 2,379 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,202 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 96.1% during the fourth quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,324 shares of the bank’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,139 shares during the period. 71.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, COO John B. Owen sold 75,000 shares of Regions Financial stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.73, for a total value of $1,329,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 70,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,244,415.51. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Ronald G. Smith sold 56,147 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.23, for a total transaction of $1,135,853.81. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 219,667 shares in the company, valued at $4,443,863.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th were given a dividend of $0.155 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.92%. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 40.00%.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corporation, a financial holding company, provides banking and bank-related services to individual and corporate customers. It operates through three segments: Corporate Bank, Consumer Bank, and Wealth Management. The Corporate Bank segment offers commercial banking services, such as commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, and investor real estate lending; equipment lease financing; deposit products; and securities underwriting and placement, loan syndication and placement, foreign exchange, derivatives, merger and acquisition, and other advisory services.

