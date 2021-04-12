Remme (REM) Price Down 5.9% This Week

Remme (CURRENCY:REM) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on April 12th. One Remme coin can currently be purchased for $0.0058 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges. Remme has a total market capitalization of $5.76 million and approximately $303,841.00 worth of Remme was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Remme has traded down 5.9% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.11 or 0.00054823 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00019853 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00047527 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000351 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 11.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $409.50 or 0.00678003 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001656 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088552 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035910 BTC.

Remme Coin Profile

Remme is a dPoS coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 1st, 2017. Remme’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Remme’s official Twitter account is @remme_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Remme is /r/remme and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Remme’s official message board is medium.com/remme . The official website for Remme is remme.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Remme is an ecosystem of Identity and Access Management products with a digital key at its heart. Founded in 2015, Remme is building the decentralized Public Key Infrastructure protocol and PKI-enabled apps to address the challenges of Web 3.0. Remme blockchain consensus is achieved via Delegated Proof of Stake. With the REMChain mainnet launched end of 2019 currently there are 2 key roles tokenholders can take up on REMChain: Block Producers and Guardians.Remme Protocol aims to become the next-generation blockchain-based PKI alternative. It is open-source and customizable to suit business needs. Remme Protocol provides a basis for establishing self-sovereign and authority-issued identities, with a host of use cases.Remme Auth is a 2-click authentication solution that allows users to securely access a website without passwords. Instead, the solution uses Web Cryptography API and blockchain technology.With the Protocol being built on EOSIO codebase, REMChain is an independent blockchain fueled by the REM token. REM is an ERC-20 token on Ethereum with the permanent possibility to swap it to REMChain native tokens in both directions. “

