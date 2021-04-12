Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) Downgraded to Neutral at BNP Paribas

Renault (OTCMKTS:RNLSY) was downgraded by stock analysts at BNP Paribas from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

RNLSY has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Renault in a report on Monday, March 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Renault in a research report on Monday, March 8th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Renault from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Renault from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Renault from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $9.50.

Get Renault alerts:

Renault stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $8.46. The company had a trading volume of 27,572 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,798. Renault has a 12-month low of $3.37 and a 12-month high of $9.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -70.50 and a beta of 1.97.

Renault SA designs, manufactures, sells, and distributes vehicles in France and internationally. The company operates through Automotive, AVTOVAZ, Sales Financing, and Mobility Services segments. It offers passenger and light commercial, and electric vehicles primarily under the Renault, Dacia, Renault Samsung Motors, Alpine, and LADA, as well as under the Nissan, Datsun, and Infiniti brands.

Featured Article: Are we seeing the beginning of a new bubble?

Receive News & Ratings for Renault Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Renault and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.