Render Token 24 Hour Trading Volume Reaches $10.94 Million (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 12th. Render Token has a market capitalization of $260.75 million and approximately $10.94 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Render Token coin can currently be purchased for $1.69 or 0.00002787 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, Render Token has traded up 22.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Render Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $32.94 or 0.00054362 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.07 or 0.00019918 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000356 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $413.10 or 0.00681704 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001650 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $53.69 or 0.00088594 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.69 or 0.00035792 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.45 or 0.00042000 BTC.

Render Token Profile

Render Token (CRYPTO:RNDR) is a coin. It was first traded on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,370,481 coins and its circulating supply is 154,369,516 coins. The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official message board is medium.com/render-token . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . Render Token’s official website is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

Render Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Render Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Render Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Render Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Render Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Render Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.