Render Token Price Tops $1.68 (RNDR)

Render Token (CURRENCY:RNDR) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 12th. One Render Token coin can now be purchased for $1.68 or 0.00002787 BTC on major exchanges. Render Token has a market cap of $259.39 million and approximately $11.56 million worth of Render Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Render Token has traded up 15.1% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $32.93 or 0.00054631 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.02 or 0.00019937 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001663 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $53.48 or 0.00088717 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $373.46 or 0.00619488 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $25.54 or 0.00042372 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00035272 BTC.

Render Token Profile

RNDR is a coin. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Render Token’s total supply is 520,361,469 coins and its circulating supply is 154,360,503 coins. The official message board for Render Token is medium.com/render-token . The Reddit community for Render Token is https://reddit.com/r/RenderToken . Render Token’s official Twitter account is @RenderToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Render Token is rendertoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Render Token is an Ethereum-based distributed GPU rendering network and marketplace. RNDR is a utility token that powers and serves as currency on Render Token's ecosystem. “

