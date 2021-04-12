Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0019

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $565,282.09 and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.
Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:
- Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.
- THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.
- DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.
- DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.
- Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.
- Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.
- PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.
- Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.
Rentberry Profile
According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “
Buying and Selling Rentberry
