Rentberry (BERRY) Price Hits $0.0019

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 8.9% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. Rentberry has a total market capitalization of $565,282.09 and approximately $1,513.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Rentberry coin can now be purchased for about $0.0019 or 0.00000003 BTC on exchanges. In the last week, Rentberry has traded down 2.9% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33.27 or 0.00055360 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.19 or 0.00020287 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000347 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.12 or 0.00088399 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $399.08 or 0.00664103 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.54 or 0.00044161 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 9.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.75 or 0.00036199 BTC.

Rentberry Profile

Rentberry is a coin. Its launch date was November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 coins and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 coins. The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Rentberry is ico.rentberry.com . The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Rentberry offers users a fully operational long-term rental platform. It leverages blockchain technology to ensure seamless rental experience and allows for crowdsourcing to help tenants unfreeze millions of dollars tied up in rental security deposits. The Rentberry Token (BERRY) is an ERC20 token built on the Ethereum network and is used as a utility token on the Rentberry platform. “

Buying and Selling Rentberry

