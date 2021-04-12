Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) Position Trimmed by Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund

Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund decreased its holdings in shares of Repligen Co. (NASDAQ:RGEN) by 63.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,623 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 16,704 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund’s holdings in Repligen were worth $1,844,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in RGEN. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Repligen during the first quarter valued at $2,925,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in Repligen by 59.0% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,744 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its stake in Repligen by 2.5% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,131 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,593,000 after purchasing an additional 2,223 shares during the last quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Repligen by 412.2% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 14,996 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,213,000 after purchasing an additional 12,068 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its stake in Repligen by 8.0% during the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 21,519 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,601 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

Repligen stock opened at $206.10 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 251.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.18 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $199.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of $191.89. Repligen Co. has a one year low of $95.91 and a one year high of $228.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 12.13 and a current ratio of 13.67.

Repligen (NASDAQ:RGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $108.65 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $93.89 million. Repligen had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 6.58%. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Repligen Co. will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Repligen news, CFO Jon Snodgres sold 3,545 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.47, for a total transaction of $682,306.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,872,718.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Anthony Hunt sold 21,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.19, for a total transaction of $4,165,161.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,210,464.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 47,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,056,388 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

RGEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Repligen from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $245.00 to $251.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of Repligen from $220.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $203.80.

Repligen Corp. provides bioprocessing technologies and solutions used in the process of manufacturing biologic drugs. It serves through the following product lines: Chromatography, Filtration and OEM Products (Proteins). The Chromatography product line includes a number of products used in the downstream purification and quality control of biological drugs.

