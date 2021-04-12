REPO (REPO) Market Capitalization Hits $3.27 Million

REPO (CURRENCY:REPO) traded down 7.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. REPO has a total market capitalization of $3.27 million and $173,324.00 worth of REPO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, REPO has traded 9.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. One REPO coin can now be purchased for $0.15 or 0.00000242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00002327 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001669 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.54 or 0.00067594 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $164.17 or 0.00273730 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.95 or 0.00004913 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $425.89 or 0.00710102 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $60,092.80 or 1.00194520 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded up 25.2% against the dollar and now trades at $595.03 or 0.00992117 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.08 or 0.00020135 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

REPO Profile

REPO launched on March 21st, 2018. REPO’s total supply is 356,999,900 coins and its circulating supply is 22,524,303 coins. REPO’s official Twitter account is @repo_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for REPO is /r/REPOCOIN . The official website for REPO is www.repocoin.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Repo Coin is a decentralized platform for the car lending and repossession industry. Repo Coin's team aims to use blockchain technology to solve the industry problems related to insecurities of non-payment by the borrowers. REPO is a Stellar-based token that serves as a currency on the Repo Coin platform. “

Buying and Selling REPO

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as REPO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire REPO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy REPO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

