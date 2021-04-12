Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) Raised to “Neutral” at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) was upgraded by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on REPYY. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repsol from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Repsol from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Repsol in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Barclays restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Repsol in a research note on Friday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.00.

OTCMKTS REPYY traded down $0.13 on Monday, hitting $12.11. The stock had a trading volume of 27,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 154,367. The company’s 50-day moving average is $12.63 and its two-hundred day moving average is $9.97. Repsol has a one year low of $5.94 and a one year high of $13.45. The stock has a market cap of $18.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.21.

Repsol (OTCMKTS:REPYY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The energy company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.28. Repsol had a positive return on equity of 2.52% and a negative net margin of 21.30%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter. On average, equities analysts predict that Repsol will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

About Repsol

Repsol, SA operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. Its Exploration and Production segment engages in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas reserves. The company's Industrial segment is involved in refining and petrochemicals; trading and transportation of crude oil and oil products; and the sale, transportation, and regasification of natural gas and liquefied natural gas (LNG).

