Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) Hits New 12-Month High After Analyst Upgrade

Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday after Raymond James raised their price target on the stock from $102.00 to $111.00. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the stock. Republic Services traded as high as $104.35 and last traded at $103.97, with a volume of 1194 shares. The stock had previously closed at $103.55.

RSG has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Republic Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $101.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Republic Services from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Republic Services from $107.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Republic Services from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $103.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $100.54.

In other news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. bought 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $99.44 per share, for a total transaction of $999,869.20. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 108,812,574 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,820,322,358.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. ADE LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Republic Services in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its position in Republic Services by 153.5% in the 4th quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 365 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the last quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Republic Services during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Advisory Services Network LLC lifted its stake in shares of Republic Services by 82.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 506 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 229 shares during the period. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Republic Services during the fourth quarter valued at about $58,000. 56.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $95.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.74. The firm has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.57, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.64.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 21st. The business services provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $2.57 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. Republic Services had a net margin of 10.05% and a return on equity of 13.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 3.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.425 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. This represents a $1.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.64%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.90%.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides non-hazardous solid waste collection, transfer, disposal, recycling, and environmental services in the United States. The company serves small-container, large-container, and municipal and residential customers. The company's collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

