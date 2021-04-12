Request Market Cap Tops $151.43 Million (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on April 12th. One Request coin can now be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000251 BTC on popular exchanges. Request has a market capitalization of $151.43 million and approximately $2.19 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Request has traded down 2.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $32.86 or 0.00054403 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.10 or 0.00020029 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000341 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001660 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $53.55 or 0.00088659 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $374.66 or 0.00620299 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $25.35 or 0.00041968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 10.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.10 or 0.00034926 BTC.

Request Coin Profile

REQ is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Request is request.network . The official message board for Request is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

