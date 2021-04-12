Request Trading Down 0.4% Over Last 7 Days (REQ)

Request (CURRENCY:REQ) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on April 12th. One Request coin can now be bought for about $0.15 or 0.00000246 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Request has traded 0.4% lower against the dollar. Request has a market capitalization of $150.10 million and approximately $1.79 million worth of Request was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.95 or 0.00054011 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.18 or 0.00019969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000358 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 10% against the dollar and now trades at $410.11 or 0.00672164 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001639 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $53.39 or 0.00087502 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.68 or 0.00035537 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.91 or 0.00040833 BTC.

About Request

Request is a coin. It launched on August 31st, 2017. Request’s total supply is 999,898,807 coins and its circulating supply is 999,898,806 coins. Request’s official website is request.network . Request’s official Twitter account is @RequestNetwork . The Reddit community for Request is /r/RequestNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Request’s official message board is blog.request.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Request is a decentralized network that allows anyone to request a payment (a Request Invoice) and provide a safe payment method to the receiver. All of the data is stored in a decentralized authentic ledger. REQ tokens are ERC20 tokens that allow members to participate in the network, create advanced requests and reward several parties who contribute in building the request ecosystem. To the participants, a fee will be charged in REQ and afterward be burned. “

Request Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Request directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Request should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Request using one of the exchanges listed above.

