Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for Hamilton Thorne Ltd.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (CVE:HTL)

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. (CVE:HTL) – Analysts at Colliers Securities lowered their Q1 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Hamilton Thorne in a report released on Friday, April 9th. Colliers Securities analyst K. Bauser now expects that the company will earn $0.00 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.01.

HTL has been the topic of a number of other reports. Pi Financial raised their target price on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.80 to C$2.15 in a research report on Friday. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on shares of Hamilton Thorne from C$1.85 to C$2.10 in a research note on Friday.

HTL opened at C$1.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.15, a current ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.63. Hamilton Thorne has a 52 week low of C$1.01 and a 52 week high of C$1.84. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$1.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.44. The firm has a market cap of C$243.55 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 251.43.

Hamilton Thorne Company Profile

Hamilton Thorne Ltd. develops, manufactures, and sells precision instruments, consumables, software, and services for the assisted reproductive technologies (ART), research, and cell biology markets. It offers laser products used in a range of scientific applications and in vitro fertilization (IVF) procedures; and image analysis systems used in the studies of reproductive cells in the human fertility, animal sciences, and reproductive toxicology fields.

