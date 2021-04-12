Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc.’s FY2022 Earnings (NYSE:MSM)

MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) – KeyCorp issued their FY2022 earnings per share estimates for MSC Industrial Direct in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, April 7th. KeyCorp analyst S. Barger anticipates that the industrial products company will post earnings per share of $5.12 for the year.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised MSC Industrial Direct from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on MSC Industrial Direct from $90.00 to $89.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 5th. TheStreet downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. William Blair upgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded MSC Industrial Direct from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Shares of MSC Industrial Direct stock opened at $89.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $5.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.33 and a beta of 0.99. MSC Industrial Direct has a fifty-two week low of $56.16 and a fifty-two week high of $93.92. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $88.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.76.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.01. MSC Industrial Direct had a return on equity of 20.42% and a net margin of 7.14%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $778.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 13th will be paid a $0.75 dividend. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 12th. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 63.29%.

In other MSC Industrial Direct news, Director Mitchell Jacobson bought 67,796 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $78.04 per share, with a total value of $5,290,799.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 67,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,290,799.84. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kari D. Heerdt sold 28,934 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $2,604,060.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 81,339 shares of company stock worth $7,019,914 over the last ninety days. 28.44% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MSM. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 17,340 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,463,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 160.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 464,839 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,228,000 after purchasing an additional 286,397 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 7.8% in the fourth quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 34,075 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,876,000 after purchasing an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 89.7% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 242,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $15,371,000 after purchasing an additional 114,868 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,066,203 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $89,977,000 after purchasing an additional 371,453 shares in the last quarter. 72.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About MSC Industrial Direct

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations (MRO) products in the United States, Canada, Mexico, and the United Kingdom. Its MRO products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking products, fasteners, flat stock products, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

