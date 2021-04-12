Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for PJT Partners Inc.’s Q3 2022 Earnings (NYSE:PJT)

PJT Partners Inc. (NYSE:PJT) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PJT Partners in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $1.26.

PJT Partners (NYSE:PJT) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.70. The firm had revenue of $322.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $261.69 million. PJT Partners had a return on equity of 27.00% and a net margin of 9.01%.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded PJT Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 7th. Wolfe Research downgraded PJT Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on PJT Partners in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $91.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.83.

PJT opened at $66.97 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.19 and a beta of 0.90. PJT Partners has a 1-year low of $40.13 and a 1-year high of $81.82. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $69.58 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.75.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund raised its stake in PJT Partners by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $55,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in PJT Partners during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. PJT Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 8.30%.

PJT Partners Company Profile

PJT Partners Inc, an investment bank, provides various strategic and shareholder advisory, restructuring and special situations, and private fund advisory and fundraising services to corporations, financial sponsors, institutional investors, and governments worldwide. It offers a range of financial advisory and transaction execution capability, including mergers and acquisitions, joint ventures, minority investments, asset swaps, divestitures, takeover defenses, corporate finance advisory, private placements, and distressed sales.

