Research Analysts Issue Forecasts for SMART Global Holdings, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NASDAQ:SGH)

SMART Global Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGH) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of SMART Global in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Lipacis anticipates that the company will post earnings of $0.89 per share for the quarter.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on SGH. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $55.00 to $62.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $45.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of SMART Global from $56.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SMART Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Finally, Barclays began coverage on shares of SMART Global in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $60.50.

SGH opened at $55.90 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. SMART Global has a twelve month low of $20.66 and a twelve month high of $56.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.88 and a beta of 0.97.

SMART Global (NASDAQ:SGH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 5th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.07. SMART Global had a net margin of 0.06% and a return on equity of 16.65%. The business had revenue of $304.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $295.57 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.52 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 11.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other news, SVP Alan Marten sold 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $112,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 118,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,738,640. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Jack A. Pacheco sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.25, for a total transaction of $173,437.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 95,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,403,277.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 34,792 shares of company stock worth $1,554,692. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $7,757,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 23,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $446,000 after acquiring an additional 798 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of SMART Global in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $201,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 33,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $924,000 after acquiring an additional 16,678 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of SMART Global by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 21,388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $585,000 after acquiring an additional 477 shares during the period.

SMART Global Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures electronic products focused in memory and computing technology areas. It offers dynamic random access memory (DRAM) modules for desktops, notebooks, and servers; and embedded and removable flash memory products; and flash component products, such as embedded multimedia controllers, and embedded and removal products in USB, CompactFlash and SD/microSD card configurations.

