Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 12th (AZEK, CAT, DE, KO, MDB, NET, NHYDY, OPRX, PEP, SPCE)

Posted by on Apr 12th, 2021


Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 12th:

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE). Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

