Research Analysts’ New Coverage for April, 12th (AZEK, CAT, DE, KO, MDB, NET, NHYDY, OPRX, PEP, SPCE)

Research Analysts’ new coverage for Monday, April 12th:

Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of The AZEK (NYSE:AZEK). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Get The AZEK Company Inc alerts:

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of. Wolfe Research issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Mizuho started coverage on shares of MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Cloudflare (NYSE:NET). Mizuho issued a neutral rating on the stock.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. initiated coverage on shares of Norsk Hydro ASA (OTCMKTS:NHYDY). The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. issued a buy rating on the stock.

Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of OptimizeRx (NASDAQ:OPRX). Royal Bank of Canada issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP). They issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of Virgin Galactic (NYSE:SPCE). Sanford C. Bernstein issued a market perform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ). The firm issued an outperform rating on the stock.

Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP). The firm issued a market perform rating on the stock.

DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Vesper Healthcare Acquisition (NASDAQ:VSPR). DA Davidson issued a buy rating on the stock.

Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Zscaler (NASDAQ:ZS). They issued a buy rating on the stock.

Receive News & Ratings for The AZEK Company Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The AZEK Company Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.