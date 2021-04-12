Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Apogee Enterprises, Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:APOG)

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:APOG) – DA Davidson issued their FY2023 EPS estimates for Apogee Enterprises in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. DA Davidson analyst B. Thielman expects that the industrial products company will post earnings of $2.61 per share for the year. DA Davidson currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock.

Apogee Enterprises (NASDAQ:APOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $308.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.23 million. Apogee Enterprises had a net margin of 5.54% and a return on equity of 11.55%. Apogee Enterprises’s quarterly revenue was down 8.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on APOG. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on shares of Apogee Enterprises from $31.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $40.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Apogee Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Apogee Enterprises has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.75.

Shares of APOG opened at $36.55 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $950.59 million, a P/E ratio of 13.79 and a beta of 1.22. Apogee Enterprises has a 12-month low of $15.82 and a 12-month high of $42.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $39.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.02.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Investors of record on Monday, February 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. This is an increase from Apogee Enterprises’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 29th. Apogee Enterprises’s payout ratio is presently 33.61%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APOG. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $588,000. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $15,015,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,083,292 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $129,358,000 after acquiring an additional 251,625 shares in the last quarter. Keeley Teton Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apogee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at about $5,344,000. Finally, FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Apogee Enterprises by 492.9% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 147,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $5,537,000 after acquiring an additional 122,790 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.66% of the company’s stock.

Apogee Enterprises Company Profile

Apogee Enterprises, Inc designs and develops glass and metal products and services in the United States, Canada, and Brazil. The company operates in four segments: Architectural Framing Systems, Architectural Glass, Architectural Services, and Large-Scale Optical Technologies (LSO). The Architectural Framing Systems segment designs, engineers, fabricates, and finishes the aluminum frames used in customized aluminum and glass window; curtain wall; storefront; and entrance systems, such as the outside skin and entrances of commercial, institutional, and multi-family residential buildings.

