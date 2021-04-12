Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Canfor Co.’s Q1 2021 Earnings (TSE:CFP)

Canfor Co. (TSE:CFP) – Investment analysts at Raymond James upped their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Canfor in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Raymond James analyst D. Swetlishoff now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $3.40 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $2.30. Raymond James has a “Outperform” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James also issued estimates for Canfor’s Q2 2021 earnings at $3.48 EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.99 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $8.73 EPS.

Canfor (TSE:CFP) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$1.79 by C$0.27. The firm had revenue of C$1.62 billion for the quarter.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on CFP. TD Securities upped their price target on Canfor from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. CIBC boosted their target price on Canfor from C$34.00 to C$35.00 in a report on Monday, March 1st. Finally, Scotiabank boosted their price objective on Canfor from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 7th.

TSE CFP opened at C$30.26 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of C$3.79 billion and a PE ratio of 6.96. The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$26.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of C$21.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.38. Canfor has a 52 week low of C$7.25 and a 52 week high of C$31.05.

Canfor Company Profile

Canfor Corporation operates as an integrated forest products company in Canada, Asia, the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Lumber, and Pulp and Paper segments. The company manufactures and sells finger-jointed lumber, higher-grade MSR lumber, premium one-inch boards, engineered wood products, wood chips, wood pellets, logs, strength-rated trusses, beams, and tongue-and-groove timber, as well as generates green energy.

