Research Analysts Offer Predictions for New Residential Investment Corp.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NRZ)

New Residential Investment Corp. (NYSE:NRZ) – Equities research analysts at Wedbush upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for New Residential Investment in a research note issued on Friday, April 9th. Wedbush analyst H. Coffey now forecasts that the real estate investment trust will post earnings per share of $0.44 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.37. Wedbush also issued estimates for New Residential Investment’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.41 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.46 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $2.10 EPS.
New Residential Investment (NYSE:NRZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32. New Residential Investment had a negative net margin of 96.73% and a positive return on equity of 14.58%. The company had revenue of $570.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $768.75 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.61 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 15.9% on a year-over-year basis.
NRZ opened at $11.00 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 0.40 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.73 and its 200 day moving average is $9.49. New Residential Investment has a fifty-two week low of $4.54 and a fifty-two week high of $11.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.46 and a beta of 1.87.
A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of NRZ. Norges Bank purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,389,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in New Residential Investment by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,382,429 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $272,182,000 after acquiring an additional 2,580,408 shares in the last quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,376,000. Foundry Partners LLC purchased a new position in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $11,170,000. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC bought a new stake in New Residential Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,779,000. 46.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.27%. New Residential Investment’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.87%.
New Residential Investment Company Profile
New Residential Investment Corp., a real estate investment trust, focuses on investing in and managing residential mortgage related assets in the United States. It operates through five segments: Origination, Servicing, MSR Related Investments, Residential Securities and Loans, and Consumer Loans. The company invests in excess mortgage servicing rights (MSRs) on residential mortgage loans; and in servicer advances, including the basic fee component of the related MSRs.
